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Robert Reynolds's avatar
Robert Reynolds
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I am with you having a great degree of mistrust in the World Economic Forum. Although I feel your perception of a couple of things are missguided. The belief that capitalism is based on a "self-regulating" system of offer (supply) and demand is a false concept. If an economic system is not a well regulated system it devolves into a system where elites can control everything. Keynesian economics argued that demand from the consumer should lead what is supplied and government regulation and intervention is needed to ensure this. Today we have a much less regulated economy that allows the elites (suppliers) to manipulate the game. It was not the demand of the consumer that brought about planned obsolescence or the hostile takeovers that gutted the US manufacturing. Our globalist economy was created by the Trilateral Commission and the Bretton Woods elites. The economic regulations and taxes on the rich that existed prior to the 1980's were designed to support the Keynesian model. Today's capitalist models are secretive, they hide their externalities and are intensionally complicated. The only Economist that publishes the algorithms of their model, that I know of, is James S. Henry.

Free speech is not binary. It like everything else is nuanced. Binary refers to only the extremes, reality exists primarily between the extremes. An example; The US supreme court's ruleings in Citizens United that money is speech, and in New York Times v. Sullivan allowing corporations to make false claims with out "actual malice" are distortions that allow mass manipulation by the elites.

Thanks for publishing your article, keep up the good work.

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My Minimalist Life's avatar
My Minimalist Life
2d

💯

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