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Jaya Jeff Sims's avatar
Jaya Jeff Sims
2dEdited

I confess. I only got through a small portion of your essay.

In general I support what you’ve written. But I’ve gotta point out a few things.

Infection? Are you implying a pathogenic microbe has spawned an infection?

For the record, the germ hypothesis has been disproven.

Acute inflammation? Yes, that’s a stage in healing.

Diagnosis? You’re implying an allopathic doctor has followed the reductive, materialistic method, as programmed lto the point where they prescribe petrochemical poison, some invasive surgical method, or other harmful “treatment.”

The term “Iatrogenic” should be in this essay.

Sorry. I’m not saying you’re not well intentioned, but I cannot allow these issues to go unchallenged.

My intention is to inform you and your readers. Please forgive my directness. I’ve been triggered. Thanks for listening.

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FIDEL VELEZ's avatar
FIDEL VELEZ
3d

Nothing new

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