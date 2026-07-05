In this 6-part Measles, Masterminds & Millions investigative report, it shows how the vaccine industry operates, it delves into the lawsuits, new legislation, reveals over 100 statistics the mainstream news doesn’t report on, and breaks down how it’s ultimately being funded. The Clintons have played the long game in the vaccine industry, beginning with the free mandatory Vaccines for Children program back in 1994, and partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers before, during, and after Hillary’s time as Secretary of State. Exceeding all of her rivals with big pharma donations during the 2016 presidential campaign, Merck alone has donated $250,000 – $500,000 to the Clinton Foundation. But it’s not just the Clintons, nor is it just Merck, the pharmaceutical industry has lobbied politicians on both sides of the fence for a long time, with pay-to-play schemes.

2009 was the biggest Big Pharma lobbying year, totaling $272.8 million – coincidentally, during the Congressional debate for the Affordable Care Act

In 2012, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a personal sit down with the CEO of Merck, later announcing a partnership spearheaded by Clinton, paid for by the State Department to the tune of $75 million, with matching funds from Norway, to reduce childbirth-related deaths in Africa

Part I: The Clintons Masterminded The Mandatory Free “Vaccines for Children” (VFC) Program in 1994

Part II: Big Discrepancies & Misrepresentations in Reporting on The Measles “Outbreak”

Part III: The Vaccine Compensation Program Has Doled Out $4.1 Billion and Obama Added More Vaccines to Government Protected List in Dec. 2016

The Clintons, Big Pharma and Government Taking It To The Bank

In 2017 alone, tax-payers funded $4.3 billion in vaccines, in addition to funding any petitions that resulted in court fees and settlements. The vaccine manufacturers are not held accountable, side effects are swept under the rug in a silent federal settlement, and the government, liaisons, and manufacturers make bank off of citizens. Whereas they want everyone to believe vaccines are “safe” and those purporting otherwise are conspiracy theorists, their list of side effects is extensive, the reports coming in from individuals are in the hundreds of thousands, vaccine injury petitions increased 10% in 2017, and $4.1 billion has been paid out of the compensation program for injury and death claims since 1988.

On March 21, 2017 eight pharmaceutical political action committees made 134 contributions to 77 politicians, totaling $279,400, that went to both Democrats and Republicans. Merck’s PAC led the way, donating $148,000 to 60 candidates that day, with then House Speaker Paul Ryan receiving the highest in donations totaling $15,000. Some believe this was an attempt to pay off members of Congress to prevent an attack on their industry.

Whereas Merck spent $242,500 on campaign contributions and $3.7 million on lobbying in the first half of 2017, Pfizer’s PAC donated more than any pharmaceutical PAC in 2017, totaling $418,400.

To put this in perspective, even CNN reported correctly on big pharma contributions to presidential candidates in the 2016 presidential election. These numbers paint quite a picture. These funds don’t include how much corporations spend on lobbying Congress. Pfizer alone, spent more than $10 million on lobbying in 2015. This chart indicates the amount of money each candidate received from big pharma through the end of 2015.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, key lobbying players in 2014 focused on the patent system, research funding, and Medicare, hitting $229.1 million. That said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the industry’s record spending of $272.8 million was back in 2009 when the Affordable Care Act was being debated in Congress.

How Long Have the Clintons Been Working with Merck Specifically?

A) As a senator, Clinton reportedly wrote a letter urging HHS to approve Merck’s HPV vaccine in 2005.

B) In a 2008 William J. Clinton Foundation annual report, the Clinton Global Initiative teamed up with Merck and the government of Nicaragua in 2006 to vaccinate every infant born over the next three years to prevent rotavirus. Merck had donated one million doses of RotaTeq and had vaccinated 80% of “eligible infants” by 2008, and would continue to do so through 2009. What constitutes as “eligible” for vaccination in Nicaragua? See below.

C) Merck had lobbied the State Department to ease regulations restricting the distribution of its drugs in certain Latin American markets, during Clinton’s first year as Secretary of State in 2009.

D) In 2011, while Clinton was at the State Department, the U.S. government teamed up with Merck to provide the HPV vaccine to women in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, at a cost of $75 million.

E) Clinton met with Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier privately in March 2012, went straight into a staff meeting about “global health strategy,” and in June announced a $75 million partnership with Merck, funded by the State Department, to reduce childbirth-related deaths in Africa.

Let’s expand on B. Whereas the Clinton’s annual report states that they teamed up with Merck and the government of Nicaragua to vaccinate every infant born from 2006–2009, they leave out the fact that GAVI is who provided the funding for the immunization. To be clear, Nicaraguans are charged income tax just like in the U.S., their government boasts the same “Free vaccines” and narratives as is done here, and the money cycles through PAHO revolving fund and GAVI. Same story, different country. They have the vaccine industry and the inner workings locked down to a science. Taxpayers of the world all pay in, while they all make billions.

Nicaragua was the first nation to become “eligible,” and the infants receive Merck’s vaccine through the National Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI). This program was established in 1974 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop and expand immunization programs throughout the world. In 1984 they created a standardized vaccination schedule that was the basis for all national governments to create their vaccination policies. In 1999 GAVI, Bill Gates company, was created for the sole purpose of extending the reach of the EPI, which launched in January 2000.

Now let’s expand on D. The 2011 initiative for HVP vaccinations in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa is far more significant than most might realize. This needs to be broken down a bit more so people can grasp how this “partnership” worked, what this initiative covered, and who the “team” really was, because it’s about a lot more than Clinton and Merck. Why? Because, it shows the structure of how these folks operate together to control the slush funds they have meticulously developed over the years. Plus, no need for further digging here, as it’s long been in the brain bank.

Let’s begin here: George W. Bush founded the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) with the National Intelligence Council back in 2003, when he was president. Much more on this in the near future. A little known fact is that George and Laura founded and launched “The Pink Ribbon-Red Ribbon” as an independent affiliate of the George W. Bush Institute in September 2011, then later converted it as a dba under Bush Global Health Initiative on July 21, 2015. This declassified internal memo that was released on June 23, 2011 speaks to this partnership between the Department of State, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, and UNAIDS in a public-private partnership entitled “The Pink Ribbon-Red Ribbon Partnership” to combat cervical and breast cancer in Africa and Latin America.

Now, they mention George and Laura as founding partners, while implying there are “others,” but there are not. They go on to state that this partnership would be announced in September, which is precisely when it launched. Here’s where the real party gets started. They roll in HPV as being the primary cause of cervical cancer, while already conveniently having two vaccines called Cervarix by GlaxoSmithKline and Gardasil by Merck. But gosh darn, these vaccines are just too expensive for developing countries, so who came to the rescue? Bill Gates company GAVI of course! Coincidentally, they had recently announced that Merck had agreed to provide Gardasil to GAVI at a 67% price reduction. Amazingly, it is the first price reduction of its kind in developing countries and this partnership wanted to capitalize on that.

But how was this possibly going to be funded? You guessed it. PEPFAR! Heck, they had already funded $6 million taxpayer dollars in 2010 for cervical cancer screening in over 225 clinical sites in twelve African countries. All they needed was another $6 million taxpayer dollars and PEPFAR could expand to 550 clinical sites, while expanding on family planning and maternal health programs along the way, opening it up for more funding in the future.

The UNAIDS press release for the launch announced that the U.S. Government has committed an additional $10 million, which brought the PEPFAR investment to $30 million over the next five years, but with all contributions in total, they expected commitments of up to $75 million. It went on to confirm that this was under the leadership of Secretary Clinton and Ambassador Eric Goosby. On September 13, 2011 Secretary Clinton and George W. Bush launched the initiative at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. Not only are we paying for the vaccines in our country, we are paying for them in other countries as well, and make no mistake about it – each “partner” is taking their cut.

Their fact sheet states that Merck provided donated vaccine and support, GlaxoSmithKline provided vaccines for HPV, and several other organizations were involved as well. They also stated that Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon planned to scale up over time as countries developed plans, and additional partners joined to support them.

Remember, the Clintons had been working in Africa for years, working with GAVI for years, and had a partnership with Merck and GAVI in Nicaragua back in 2006. All of these alleged “philanthropic do-good” programs are paid for by U.S. taxpayers. It’s also important to note that Bill Gates has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation and their initiatives over the years, and is currently partnered with them in their island projects across the Caribbean, with numerous others.

In fact, GAVI took in $2.7 billion in grants and donor contributions in 2011. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation turned around and donated $500,000 to “support the 2011 Clinton Global Initiative” in September 2011, the same month they launched the Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon partnership. According to their website, it was their only donation to the Clinton Foundation in 2011. As recently as November 2018 they donated $12 million to Clinton Health Access Initiative to support their efforts with family health and planning in Africa and Asia.

What is The Measles & Rubella Initiative (M&RI)?

The Measles & Rubella Initiative (M&RI) was founded in 2001 by the magic five: American Red Cross, The United Nations Foundation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

The WHO has an entire 2016 roadmap on vaccines, with a focus on measles and rubella, but what’s more interesting, is their 77-page Measles and Rubella Global Strategic Plan 2012–2020 Midterm Review. (The magic five work directly with The Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), which was founded and launched in January 2000 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Here are some key cliff notes from their strategic plan:

It is imperative that there be close collaboration and coordination between GAVI and the M&RI, as a central element in building the overall immunization system and in order to ensure that measles and rubella control and elimination efforts are coordinated and efficient.

All stakeholders involved in control and elimination of measles and rubella (national governments, the M&RI, Gavi, etc.) as well as those involved in immunization system strengthening: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, John Snow Incorporated, CDC, WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, etc., should engage in polio transition planning (at all levels) to leverage the opportunity and avoid the risks of the end of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

The welcome support from Gavi for measles and rubella activities provides a major step forward for achieving measles and rubella goals. However, it is not, in itself, sufficient to provide adequate assistance globally, as many countries are not Gavi-eligible or are graduating from Gavi-eligibility. Consequently, there is a need for additional funding.

In addition to the resources provided by national governments, funding for measles and rubella control at global level currently has two streams: funding to the M&RI and funding to Gavi.

In contrast to funding through the M&RI, funding from Gavi has recently increased substantially. The spike in Gavi funding in 2013 and the subsequent Gavi funding through 2015 reflects Gavi’s commitment to rubella introduction as well as funding for measles-specific activities in six large countries not yet ready to introduce rubella.

They also feature a map indicating the campaigns they are working on in various countries.

The CDC explains how they work together, and also provides a complete list of measles outbreaks in other countries, with dates and case numbers. It’s always important to remember, when reading any information from the CDC, WHO, HHS, or mainstream news – when they cite death statistics, such as the famous quote going around stating “110,000 deaths from the measles in 2017,” were all in developing countries. This is a scare tactic. They do not speak to the numbers in the U.S. because there have only been four deaths in the past 26 years, two of which had other medical complications, showed no signs of the measles, and it was later detected in autopsies.

In January 2019, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation granted the WHO $498,217 to sustain and further develop a website as the main online resource for the immunization community, strengthening immunization supply chain practitioners’ capacity and disseminating standards and norms, best practices, resources and tools.

Bill Gates has a lot invested in the vaccine and pharmaceutical industry. So much so, that in August 2018, he granted $250,000 to Harvard University to try to resolve the mis and disinformation problem and “determine how to effectively debunk health related and other falsehoods traveling on social media platforms.”

And finally, we get to the dozens of advisory committees who vote each year on whether the FDA should approve various new drugs to the market. Whereas these are not specific to vaccines, it is indicative of how big pharma, and those in the game, operate together. In July 2018, Science Magazine did a study on which drugs were approved by physicians, and who later received money. This is a big no no, as there are procedures in place to flag any conflicts prior to voting. It’s interesting that AstraZeneca was one of their big focus points in this article, as AstraZeneca PLC donated between $100,000 – $250,000 to the Clinton Foundation, and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP donated between $50,000 – $100,000 to the Clinton Foundation.

Merck & Co. Inc., the exclusive manufacturer of the measles vaccine MMR, just reported their first-quarter profit on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with higher-than-expected profits due to increased demands for vaccines and cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, as well as raising its 2019 earnings and revenue forecasts. Sales on the MMR II vaccine rose 27% to $496 million. Overall worldwide sales for first quarter was $10.8 billion, with an anticipated range between $43.9 – $45.1 billion in sales by year end.

By next year, vaccines will be a $60 billion dollar industry, and by 2025 it will be a $100 billion dollar industry. Mainstream news constantly attempts to deflect allegations that manufacturers, big pharma, NGOs, and government make big money on the vaccine industry. Let’s be very clear, it is a $60 billion dollar industry, and everyone down the pipeline is getting a cut and/or distributing it to one another via donations or grants – paid for by taxpayers. None of this takes into account the health risks involved, and the $4.1 billion paid out in injury and death claims – also paid for by taxpayers.

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