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aj hollis's avatar
aj hollis
9h

Judge Lawrence Knipel that ruled to uphold mandatory measles vaccinations in Brooklyn, New York, fundamentally acted as an accessory in mass criminal assault causing both Injury and death. The fiction that measles jabs have saved more lives than it has caused has no basis in reality, and can reasonably easily be proven as an entirely false claim.

Expert testimony has no basis in provable fact, where the harms done to children forced "vaccinated", are proven by accurate statistical evidence. The argument that a few unfortunate harms and deaths caused are a price the victims have to pay to save more lives, would not be a valid argument even if it were no an absolute falsehood.

Both Chicken Pox and Measles were never considered deadly disease's where the very few deaths associated with them represented far less danger to a healthy child that the risk of death from a single trip in a car to the shops. So much so that the medical authorities sold the introduction of these shots as a way of reducing the parental days off work, to watch over the children when kept home from school.

I short, mandadated vaccination of children for non fatal diseases is a best criminal assault and at worst homicide.

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